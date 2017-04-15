The Weeknd Thrilled To Show The World He’s ‘In Love’ With Selena Gomez At Coachella

Courtesy of Instagram

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd definitely take the cake when it comes to cutest celebrity couples at Coachella. Not only are they having a blast, but the crooner is totally thrilled to show the world that he’s ‘in love.’ We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details!

Is there really a better time to be in love than at Coachella? The desert sunsets, dance parties, and summer heat are totally working in favor of Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27. “They’ve been in love for a good bit of time, but now it’s Coachella — and that means hanging out with other friends,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “This shows Selena that Abel is really into her, and the fact that he’s showing everyone that they’re exclusive is an amazing feeling. It makes Selena feel so special.”

It sounds like Coachella has become a big milestone in their romance! On Day 1 of the music festival, the singers were ALL over each other and flaunting adorable PDA like crazy. They’ve done this before, but not surrounded by so many people. “Abel is making this grand gesture at Coachella and it’s basically a coming out party for them to be so public about their love,” the source continues. “It’s defining the next stage in their relationship and is showing Selena that the sky is the limit.”

For their Day 1 outfit, you better believe the lovebirds were dressed to impress! The “It Ain’t Me” singer rocked high-waisted mom jeans with black tights underneath, a black bra that flaunted serious cleavage, and a white sweater on top. The Weeknd mirrored his lady’s laid back style with black jeans, white sneakers, and a tribal-pattern long sleeve shirt. It definitely seems like the couple are making amazing memories together, and it’s probably comforting knowing ex Bella Hadid is far away in Dubai! We don’t want to see a Coachella showdown!

HollywoodLifers, who is YOUR favorite Coachella couple? Is it Selena and The Weeknd?

