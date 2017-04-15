Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Hold Hands & Pack On PDA At Coachella — Cute Pic

AKM-GSI

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd cannot keep their hands off each other wherever they go! The two were positively inseparable as they checked out Coachella on Friday, Apr. 15 and their festival weekend plans sound beyond amazing!

Cute couple alert! Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, were spotted walking through the fairgrounds at Coachella in Indio, CA on Friday, Apr. 14. Abel sweetly led the way as he held Selena’s hand while she followed close behind. The duo kept it casual and both wore round glasses. Selena rocked a plain white t-shirt and jeansthat she jazzed up with a bright red lip while the “Starboy” singer chilled in dark patterned shirt.

It’s a big weekend for Sel and Abel. He’s reported to be making a surprise performance at some point during the festival weekend. French Montana, Rae Sremmurd, Wale, French Montana, and Diddy are also said to be joining the performers’ list! We’re totally hoping to see Selena cheering her boyfriend on from backstage! Reportedly, Selena already had high hopes for Coachella after her less than fun experience last time. “Last time she was at Coachella with Justin [Bieber], they had a huge argument,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “And she knows that with The Weekend, there will be no bad moments.”

The Weeknd and Selena totally have seemed like a super relaxed couple since they started dating in Jan. “That’s why she loves him,” the insider added, “Abel is so mellow and easy to be with. There’s never any drama with him.” Sounds like Selena can just kick back this weekend and watch her boyfriend rock it out for the festival crowds. She has already sweetly showed up to a bunch of his tour dates across Europe and South America.

HollywoodLifers, how cute do Sel and The Weeknd look together? Tell us what you think in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.