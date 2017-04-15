The Weeknd Holds Selena Gomez Close in Adorable PDA Pic At Coachella

Courtesy of Instagram

The Weeknd definitely can’t feel his face around Selena Gomez! As the loved-up couple headed into Coachella for Day 2, the ‘Starboy’ crooner held his lady close in a super adorable Instagram picture. Check it out and try not to swoon!

Remember when Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, tried to keep their romance tightly under wraps? Well, those days are LONG GONE! In recent weeks the couple have only become more public about their incredible connection and feel super comfortable flaunting it out in public. Take Coachella for example. The singers have been ALL over each other this weekend, holding hands and snuggling as they live it up at the music festival in Indio, California.

For Day 2, Selena and the “Starboy” crooner cuddled up for their most adorable picture yet! It shows The Weeknd wrapping his arm around Selena’s neck as she gently embraces him with her hand. AND LOOK AT THAT SMILE! This is the happiest we’ve ever seen the “It Ain’t Me” singer. And why shouldn’t she be glowing? Life is like a dream come true right now!

The brunette bombshell is at a music festival with the love of her life, and he’s totally embracing their exclusivity. “The fact that The Weeknd is showing everyone that they’re exclusive is an amazing feeling,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It makes Selena feel so special. Abel is making this grand gesture at Coachella and it’s basically a coming out party for them to be so public about their love.” SO CUTE!

The only thing that might ruin the singers’ fun at Coachella is a run-in with ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid. Poor Selena was experiencing major anxiety about awkwardly bumping into her at a show, but thankfully, she’s far away in Dubai! The supermodel is actually having a blast on the other side of the world, as she was photographed SKYDIVING over the weekend. It seems like everyone is happy, phew!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena and The Weeknd are the cutest couple at Coachella?

