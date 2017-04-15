Selena Gomez Shows Off Bra & Mom Jeans On Romantic Trip To Coachella With The Weeknd

AKM-GSI

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have one of the hottest romances we have ever seen. So it’s only natural that the songstress might have to strip off a few layers every now and then to cool down! Selena was spotted rocking a chic black bra while at the Coachella music festival with her beau!

Selena Gomez, 24, has certainly enjoyed accompanying The Weeknd, 27, all around the world on his recent tour, but now they are back stateside and unwinding at one of the most chill locations on earth — Coachella. Selena looked happy as could be when she was walking around the grounds of the hip California music festival on April 14, sporting a sexy little black bra, open white shirt, round sunglasses, and high-rise mom jeans. Way to pair classic with steamy, Selena!

Selena’s beau will be a little busy at the festival, seeing as he was a “surprise” addition to the line-up along with Sean “Diddy” Combs, French Montana, Rae Sremmurd and Wale. Of course, Selena surely won’t mind the time apart, as long as she can join the crowd who cheers him on! After all, that seemed to have become one of the “Hands To Myself” singer’s favorite past times over the past few months as she accompanied him to tour locations in Europe and South America.

Selena was seen holding on to the “Starboy” singer tightly while they wandered through the VIP section backstage at Travis Scott‘s performance at the festival. So adorable. What wasn’t cute though was how fans mobbed the pair after they were spotted together, but The Weeknd was quick to protect Selena fiercely. Clearly he loves her with all his heart!

