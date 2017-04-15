Courtesy of Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler! After a brief three-month engagement, the longtime, on-off couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Georgia on April 15! We’ve got all the details on their fairytale wedding, right here!

Sorry ladies, but Sam Hunt, 32, is officially a married man. The country singer married Hannah Lee Fowler in front of their closest friends and family during an intimate ceremony in his hometown, Cedartown, Georgia on April 15, according to E!. The beautiful bride wore a floor-length white gown with pearl earrings to match, and carried white flowers as she walked down the aisle. Her jet-black hair was braided to the side.

This wedding certainly happened fast, as the pair just confirmed they were engaged in January. Clearly, they didn’t want to waste any time before making it official! Sam and Hannah Lee actually got together years ago, but split when he blew up on the country music scene. However, at some point in 2016 they got back together, and things got serious again pretty quickly.

Hannah Lee is an incredibly private person, but the 32-year-old was not shy about flaunting his love for her publicly at the ACM Awards on April 2. During his performance of “Body Like A Back Road,” he sat next to his then-fiancee in the crowd and serenaded her with an arm wrapped around her shoulder. She was visibly mortified, but we were left totally swooning over it! At the same awards show, fans were also buzzing about the ring on Sam’s left finger, but he confirmed he wasn’t yet married at the time — he just wore the band because he liked the way it felt!

Sam’s debut album, Montevallo, was actually named after Hannah Lee’s hometown, and on his 2017 track, “Drinkin’ Too Much,” he publicly apologized to her for putting the spotlight on her like that. The song concludes with the lyrics: “Hannah Lee I’m on my way to you/Nobody can love you like I do/I don’t know what I’mma say to you/But I know there ain’t no way, knowno there ain’t no way we’re through.” Obviously he was right!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Sam and Hannah Lee are already married?! Leave your congratulatory messages in the comments section below.

