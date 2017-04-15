Rasheeda: See 1st Pic Of ‘L&HH’ Star Not Wearing Wedding Ring After Kirk Frost Cheated

Courtesy of Instagram

Did this just make the split official? Rasheeda was out without her wedding ring and you have to see the photo of her having a blast without Kirk Frost here!

Rasheeda, 34, is DONE with Kirk Frost, 47! The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star showed up on Kandi Burruss’s, 40, Instagram story looking amazing with her new blonde locks and no wedding ring in sight! Rasheeda has reportedly been preparing to file for divorce from Kirk and the speculation might be right if she’s taken that ring off her finger.

Rasheeda has been hanging with Kandi since rumors about her split from Kirk surfaced. The ladies had a fabulous girls’ night out at Kandi’s new Southern restaurant Old Lady Gang in Atlanta, GA on Apr. 13. “We had to swing by @oldladygang & support my boo @kandi food was great! So proud of you boo! Ok guys when u come to Atlanta you gotta swing by #OLG!,” Rasheeda wrote on her Insta. Kandi shared her sweet message, “Love my friends/fam!” she wrote beneath of picture of herself, Rasheeda, and Toya Wright, 33. Love how these ladies support each other no matter what!

Rasheeda has definitely stuck with her friends through all of Kirk’s cheating allegations. Her cast mate Karlie Redd, 38, tried to give her some advice after going through her own breakup drama with Yung Joc. “She understands the cycle that Rasheeda is caught up in, she did the same thing and forgave Joc for cheating on her a bunch of times,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “Enough is enough,” the insider continued. “She thinks Rasheeda needs to lose Kirk’s dead weight for good. She wants her to follow through with her threats and file for divorce.”

