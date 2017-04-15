Todd Heap: Former Raven Accidentally Kills Daughter, 3, While Moving Truck

AP Images

This is absolutely heartbreaking. Former Baltimore Raven Todd Heap tragically hit his 3 year-old daughter with his truck in an accident on Friday, Apr. 14, police confirmed. The darling little girl sadly later died in the hospital as NFL players reached out with sincere condolences on Twitter.

This is so tragic. Todd Heap, 37, was moving his truck in his driveway when he accidentally struck his 3 year-old daughter around 3:45 p.m. Friday, April 14, Mesa, Arizona police confirmed. The former Baltimore Raven and Arizona Cardinal tight end rushed the youngest of his five children “to a local hospital, where she later died,” FOX 10 in Phoenix reported.

Todd showed “no signs of impairment,” police told ABC 15 and there were no suspicious circumstance surrounding the little girl’s sad death. The investigation remains ongoing as Todd and his wife Ashley mourn their tragic loss. Todd was a star player for Arizona State before he was drafted in 2001 during the first round to the Baltimore Ravens. He played there for ten years before moving on to join the Arizona Cardinals for two years. Before his retirement in 2012, Todd impressively went to two Pro Bowls.

There has been an outpouring of grief and condolences from Todd’s fellow NFL players. Many have taken to Twitter and asked followers to keep Todd’s family in their prayers as they navigate through this terrible accident. Linebacker for the Caroline Panthers Thomas Davis, 34, wrote, “please keep our NFL brother Todd Heap and his family in your prayers! This is a truly tragic,” in a heartfelt tweet. Damon Harrison, 28, a defensive tackle for the New York Giants said, “Prayers up for Todd Heap and his family. Couldn’t imagine the pain he and his family is feeling right now.” The Houston Texans inside linebacker Brian Cushing, 30, offered up his thoughts, “Wow, prayers to Todd Heap and his family right now during this time of absolute tragedy. “

Please keep our @NFL brother Todd Heap and his family in your prayers! This is truly a tragic… https://t.co/vuywRs4lFp — Thomas Davis (@ThomasDavisSDTM) April 15, 2017

Oh my 💔 for Todd Heap and his family — Pierre Garçon (@PierreGarcon) April 15, 2017

Wow, prayers to Todd Heap and his family right now during this time of absolute tragedy. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Brian Cushing (@briancushing56) April 15, 2017

Prayers up for Todd Heap and his family. Couldn't imagine the pain he and his family is feeling right now. — Damon Harrison (@BigDame900) April 15, 2017

