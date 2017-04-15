Courtesy of Instagram

Step back Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kylie — Kendall Jenner is now the queen of curves! The hot young model showed off her pert derrière at Coachella on April 14 by wearing an outfit that could put all the other Kardashian-Jenner bootylicious looks to shame!

Kendall Jenner, 21, became the queen of the Kardashian-Jenner clan on April 14 when she showed up at the Coachella music festival wearing a thong that emphasized the curvy backside we never knew she had! The model, who is known for her thin 5 ft. 10 in. frame and flawless features, certainly surprised us with some underwear that totally showed off her plump booty!

Normally Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian wear the curvy pants in the family, with even little sis Kylie Jenner getting in on the fun, and Kendall is usually the one left out in the cold. But this time — while Kendall may have been a bit chilly in her crystal bra, sheer skirt and crop top — that thong put her neck and neck with her bootylicious sisters.

A smoldering pic of Kendall showing off her assets in the thong was posted to Hailey Baldwin‘s Instagram story on April 14, where you could get a great look at the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s booty, as well as her large hoop earrings and French braided pigtails.

Kendall is set to have a grand old time at Coachella with Kylie, as the two will be hosting a party for the dating app Bumble. The model will even be acting as a DJ at one of the festival’s events! Coachella is certainly a great place for Kendall to let her hair down and relax after the seriously awkward Pepsi commercial fiasco that she dealt with recently. According to TMZ, reporters have been specifically ordered not to ask her any questions about the ordeal.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kendall’s epic Coachella look? Does she look even better than her other curvy sisters? Give us all your thoughts below!

