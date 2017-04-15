Cara Delevingne Vs Katy Perry: Which Hollywood Star Rocks The Sexy Pixie Cut Better? Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

Cara Delevingne and Katy Perry are the latest celebs to take the shears to their lovely locks in favor of a more fun and free hairstyle — the pixie cut. But now that Cara and Katy have both embraced the fearless look it’s time to ask, who is rocking it better?

Cara Delevingne, 24, shocked all of her fans on April 14 when she posted a pic to Instagram showing off her brand new pixie cut. A pastel pink shaved head may be a bold statement, but seeing as Cara’s unveiling comes right on the heels of Katy Perry, 32, revealing her ultra short platinum blonde pixie cut, we know there is bound to be comparison between the two dos. So of course we thought we’d kickstart the convo right here!

While we should have seen Cara’s coming, as she told fans at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in March that she’d be getting rid of her gorgeous white blonde bob for a shorter do for an upcoming role, Katy’s new look was DEFINITELY a shock to us all. After all, Katy had just stunned us when she showed off a platinum pixie in March, so when she debuted a basically buzzed head on April 10 we practically fell over. She looked so cool rocking the short sides and spiky top.

Of course, there’s a reason behind every haircut, but it seems like Katy’s was more emotional than Cara’s. A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the main reason the “I Kissed A Girl” singer took the razor to her head was her breakup with Orlando Bloom, which prompted her to “let off some steam and do something for herself.”

No matter the reasons behind the looks we know that we love both! We really hope this look becomes a new trend as it is very fetching!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think rocks the pixie cut look better, Katy or Cara? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.