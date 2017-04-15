Kandi Burruss’ Divorce Advice For Tiny: Get Yourself Some New Boobs Like Me

Courtesy of Instagram

Tiny has been getting a ton of support from Kandi Burruss since her split from T.I. Now Kandi wants to get Tiny back into the dating game & she thinks new boobs would do the trick!

Kandi Burruss, 40, reportedly wants to get Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, back out in the dating game now that she’s done with T.I., 36. The former Xscape bandmates have been chilling to help Tiny cope, but Kandi thinks it’s time to start thinking about the future again. “Kandi’s in her ear cheering her on, she loves the idea of Tiny coming back hotter than ever after this break-up,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She’s telling Tiny to see her doctor to get some extra help,” the insider said. Kandi reportedly has been totally happy with her new boobs and thinks that a little change might just be what Tiny needs. “Kandi loves her new boobs and she’s telling Tiny she should get herself a new set too, as a break-up gift to herself,” the source continued, “Tiny hasn’t decided yet but she’s thinking about it, Kandi looks so good.”

Reportedly, Tiny will eventually want to start dating again and “she wants to feel her best.” That might be why Tiny has already hired a personal trainer to get her revenge body. In the meantime, she’s got her girl Kandi right by her side. “Kandi is helping her a lot, boosting her up,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “They’re planning to sit down and write new music together, Kandi wants Tiny to turn this pain into some more hit songs, She wants Tiny to come back swinging with new music and show T.I. who the real boss is.”

