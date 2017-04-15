‘Survivor’ Contestant Jeff Varner Fired From Job After Outing Zeke Smith As Transgender

Courtesy of CBS

Loose lips really do sink ships. After outing Zeke Smith as transgender on the April 12 episode of ‘Survivor,’ fellow contestant Jeff Varner was reportedly fired from his job for revealing the major secret! Read all the shocking details, right here!

We did NOT see this coming! Thanks to two contestants in particular, namely Zeke Smith and Jeff Varner, Survivor: Game Changers has been nothing but a series of surprises. The latest major incident, which occurred on the April 12 episode, consisted of Jeff outing his fellow contestant as transgender. Now, the reality star has been FIRED from his job for spilling the beans on national television, according to Greensboro News & Record. Jeff confirmed the shocking news to the publication on Thursday, one day after the bombshell episode aired.

This is how it went down. Jeff claims that his work told him that he was “in the middle of a news story that we don’t want anything to do with,” which probably refers to the transgender incident. It appears the Survivor star only started his job at Allen Tate Realtors LAST WEEK, as he tweeted about his first day at the real estate company on April 7. That really sucks for Jeff, but some fans are wondering if he deserved it after outing Zeke so shamelessly.

In case you missed that, Jeff was the one who said, “Why haven’t you told all of them you’re transgender?” during the tribal meeting. All the contestants heard and immediately turned their heads. Poor Zeke was in absolute shock that his co-star could be so heartless and inconsiderate in that moment. “I’m not going quietly off this island,” added Jeff, already well aware that he was in trouble. In the following days, Zeke was able to handle the situation like a champ and defended his identity to the public in emotional interviews. He’s our hero!

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about Jeff being fired from his job? Did he deserve the karma?

