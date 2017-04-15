Harry Styles Performing In Epic Stripper Skit During ‘SNL’? Find Out If He’ll Get Naked

REX/Shutterstock

Our prayers have FINALLY been answered! Listen up ladies, there’s a good chance Harry Styles will strip down to his rugged and muscular birthday suit on the upcoming episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ on April 15. We have the EXCLUSIVE (and juicy) info!

WHAT DID WE DO TO DESERVE THIS? One Direction fans will likely get the chance to see Harry Styles, 23, naked on SNL, it just depends on the skit he’s cast in. “He was pitched to do a skit where he would be an Easter Bunny working at the mall,” a source confirms to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The ideas also ranged from being a drunk guy or a stripper, which would definitely add to the comedy routine. SNL really wants him to be a part of at least one skit this weekend.”

Normally musical guests don’t take part in the skits, but the British hunk is determined to do things differently for his debut. Not only is he willing to laugh at himself, rumor has it he might poke as some of his famous exes — like Taylor Swift or Kendall Jenner. “The show is pretty much set, only a few things will be changed in the next 24 hours so hopefully Harry will make a skit,” the source continues. If there’s anyone who’s rooting for Harry to make a big splash, it’s tomorrow night’s host, Jimmy Fallon! “He’s really pulling for it!”

As funny as it would be to see the pop star dressed as an Easter Bunny, we’re REALLY praying for that stripper bit! Another thing to look forward to are Harry’s live performances. He’ll definitely sing his first solo single, “Sign Of The Times,” but the second performance is a total mystery. While it’s true that the stud released his album’s track list today, no one has any what his other songs sound like. WE CAN’T WAIT TO HEAR IT!

HollywoodLifers, would YOU like to see Harry dressed as a stripper? Tell us below!

