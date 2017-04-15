FameFlyNet

Harry Styles fans are in for a real sweet treat tonight — literally! Ahead of his ‘SNL’ performance, the singer passed out delicious slices of kiwi to everyone in line for the show. Why did he choose that fruit, you ask? Find out the answer below!

Harry Styles, 23, might have just revealed the song he’s playing tonight on Saturday Night Live. Fans were already expecting to hear “Sign Of The Times,” but what about the second one? It seems we finally have our answer thanks to a little snack the former One Direction singer was passing out to people in line for the show in NYC. Harry was handing out KIWI, which is the name of a song on his forthcoming, self-titled album. We know this because the British hunk released his tracklist on April 14.

Harry bought kiwi for everyone in line for SNL I LOVE HIM SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/eus2TadoPW — e (@namelesserin) April 14, 2017

also harry bought us pizza IT IS LIT pic.twitter.com/rJfthPQAju — tashalash (@merryharrys) April 14, 2017

SO I'M PRETTTTTY SURE HARRY IS GOING TO SING KIWI ON SNL pic.twitter.com/vRWMQkKNZ3 — tashalash (@merryharrys) April 14, 2017

Along with some helpers, Harry held trays of kiwi slices for everyone to enjoy while they waited. “SO I’M PRETTTTTY SURE HARRY IS GOING TO SING KIWI ON SNL,” one fan captioned a photo from today. But that’s not all! Fans were also seen carrying boxes of mini pizzas. “Also harry bought us pizza IT IS LIT,” another commented. That really shows how much the singer-turned Dunkirk actor cares about his followers!

Now that we have a handle on the songs he’s going to play, WHAT ABOUT THE SKITS? Is Harry going to be in one, two, or tragically none? All signs point to the stud acting in at least one skit, thanks to tonight’s host Jimmy Fallon who is really pushing for Harry to either star as an Easter Bunny working at the mall, a drunk bum on the streets, or a STRIPPER. Yes ladies, you heard that right. There’s a chance Harry will portray a stripper tonight and potentially get naked on stage! GET EXCITED.

HollywoodLifers, do you think “Kiwi” is the song Harry will be performing tonight?

