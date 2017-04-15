You loved her as Belle. You idolize her as Hermione. But how much do you really know about Emma Watson? Only a true fan can get a perfect score on this quiz — so give it a try, if you dare.

First of all — Happy Birthday, Emma Watson! She’s 27 today (April 15th) and if you didn’t know that … well, if you didn’t know that, then I don’t have much hope for you going forward with this quiz. See, we’ve put together a set of questions to stump super fans of the Harry Potter star and we’re pretty confident we’ve got ya beat.

Sure, you may know some things about. Maybe you watch all her current interviews during the Beauty and the Beast press tour and you heard about her struggles with singing and dancing with Dan Stevens on stilts. You may even think you know her intimately, given her recent interview where she shared she oils her pubic hair. Yes, very TMI — but still, we’re gonna need the proof that you’re her ultimate fan. Take the quiz and show us what you’re made of!

Regardless of your score, it’s safe to say that Emma is currently winning at, well, everything. Her latest film, Beauty and the Beast, just surpassed a billion dollars and she’s officially become a Disney Princess for generations to come. Her next film, The Circle, is destined to also be a huge hit; how could it not be with both she and Tom Hanks in the leads? Not bad for it only being April!

HollywoodLifers, show your love to Emma here on her birthday — and let us know how you did on our quiz!