Kendall Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens & 20 More Stars Who Slay The Coachella Style Game

Coachella is as much about music as it is about fashion. Over the years, stars like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Vanessa Hudgens have brought their style A-game to Coachella. Check out all the celebrities who’ve had some of the best Coachella looks of all time!

If there’s one starlet who is the undisputed queen of Coachella, it’s Vanessa Hudgens, 28. Year after year, Vanessa steals the show at Coachella. She made a huge style statement in 2013 in a jeweled crop top, tie-dye head scarf and tie dye maxi skirt. The next year she rocked a black bandeau and skirt. Every year, she just seems to out-Coachella herself.

Kendall, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 19, have been rocking Coachella as a dynamic duo for years. These two sisters always show off a variety of amazing outfits over the music-filled weekend, giving us serious FOMO. In 2015, Kendall stole the show in a bikini top, leather vest, and denim shorts. This may seem like a simple outfit, but Kendall took this Coachella look to the next level by accessorizing this outfit with gorgeous silver jewelry.

The next year, Kendall slayed in a crocheted dress that was see-through and featured cutouts. Once again, Kendall added on silver accessories to give her look an edgy vibe. Kendall always hits up Coachella with little sis Kylie, who has made the festival her own personal runway. Kylie stepped out with long blue hair for Coachella in 2014. Kylie and Kendall are always pushing the boundaries and trying something new every year at Coachella!

Kendall’s BFF Gigi Hadid, 21, is also a Coachella regular. The supermodel always shows up to the festival looking incredible. She was the epitome of flawless in 2015 when she arrived in a fringed cropped vest, black crochet top, black cutoffs, and jewelry. Gigi’s a big fan of body art, so she’s always trying out some new looks at Coachella.

