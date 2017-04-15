Nina, Ian, Rob, Kristen & 11 More Hot Celeb Couples Who’ve Loved Coachella

FameFlyNet

The first weekend of Coachella 2017 is here, and we can’t wait to see which hot celeb couples hit the festival! To prepare, take a look back at our fave pairs who have packed on the PDA in Indio in years’ past — it’ll give you ALL the feels.

Before their highly-publicized split in 2013, Robert Pattinson, 30, and Kristen Stewart, 27, loved going to the Coachella Music Festival, and they always seemed to have the BEST time. These two were incredibly private about their relationship, but when they were at Coachella, they weren’t afraid to flaunt their love.

Another fan-fave couple who made a statement at the music festival was Nina Dobrev and Ian Somehalder. They’re broken up now, too, but we’ll never forget all those pics of them indulging in major PDA in past years. Now, Ian goes with his wife, Nikki Reed, but Nina hasn’t avoided the festival just because she’s scared of running into her ex!

One of the ultimate Coachella couples, though, has to be Aaron Paul and his gorgeous wife, Lauren Parsekian — after all, they met there! “We fell in love at Coachella,” he revealed in 2013. “We had our first kiss on a ferris wheel at Coachella. So anything that reminds us of that, we’re very excited to do.” Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler also always tend to be staples at the Indio, California event, and we’re definitely expecting to see both of these duos in attendance this year.

In 2016, Kylie Jenner, 19, went to Coachella with her then-boyfriend, Tyga, 27, but since they’re broken up this time around, it’ll be interesting to see how her weekend plays out. Luckily, she’ll have her sister, Kendall Jenner, 21, there for support — and considering Kendall’s recent drama with Pepsi, the gals will both need to be there for each other this weekend.

