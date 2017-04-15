REX/Shutterstock

Coachella is on and the celebrities are out! Kendall Jenner, Sophia Richie, Vanessa Hudgens & more have all descended on the Indio, CA fairgrounds for the wild weekend long festival and you got see the photos!

Coachella got stars from all over ready to party at its’ desert fairgrounds in Indio, CA. Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Sophia Richie, Rita Ora and more celebs have arrived for the iconic three-day music festival. It’s only Saturday, Apr. 15, but there’s already been so many famous faces out and about so we’ve rounded them up here!

Check out Kendall’s sexy festival outfit that her bud Hailey Baldwin shared of her on Instagram story! The 21 year-old model looked perfect, as usual, in a barely there thong that totally left her rear end pretty much completely exposed. Kendall has definitely chosen a sexy vibe for her festival wardrobe this year. Last year she went more bohemian with two messy buns, crocheted lace dress, and enormous statement necklace. Sophia Richie opted for a more covered up look. The 18 year-old rocked a green army-style jumpsuit with a black flat-brim baseball cap, orange sweatshirt. Sophia gave the look a bit of glam by accessorizing with a Louis Vuitton fanny pack on her waist.

Shay Mitchell, 30, played it cool effortlessly. The Pretty Little Liars star wore high-waisted denim shorts with a huge black statement belt that has us totally obsessing. She completed her festival ensemble with a black crop top and black booties and left her gorgeous tresses with loose waves. Vanessa Hudgens, the queen of Coachella, obviously served up some festival chic perfection. The 28 year-old showed off her lace black bralette top and trendy round sunglasses. This year she decided to keep her hair up with just a few pieces peaked out from under her wide flat-brimmed hat.

HollywoodLifers, who’s Coachella look are you super into? Tell us what you think in the comments below!

