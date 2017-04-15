Pregnant Beyonce & Jay Z Jet Off To Bora Bora For Romantic Babymoon Before Twins’ Arrival

REX/Shutterstock

Who knew being pregnant with twins could be so… RELAXING! Before welcoming two babies into the world, Beyonce and hubby Jay Z jetted off to a private island in Bora Bora for a super romantic babymoon! Read all about their exotic vacation, here!

Honeymoons are SO 2016! This year is all about babymoons, and Beyonce, 35, is living proof of that! The expectant singer, who is currently missing out on Coachella where she was supposed to perform, is enjoying some serious R&R in Bora Bora with her husband, Jay Z, 47. Oh, and did we mention they’re reportedly chilling on a PRIVATE ISLAND in Tahiti? The stars are taking it easy on their “low-key” vacation before Beyonce gives birth to her twins, according to the Daily Mail. Life is like a dream come true for the married couple, and the best part hasn’t even happened yet.

Of course the best part is going to be welcoming the twins! The “Formation” hitmaker hasn’t announced her due date yet, but it’s probably best is she doesn’t do anything too active or adventurous in Bora Bora. Instead of going on hikes or trying out water sports, Beyonce and her rapper hubby are actually catching up on much needed rest. “[They’re spending] one-on-one time together reading and taking naps,” a source explained to E!, adding that they aren’t doing much “other than relaxing.” Beyonce did spend some time in the ocean while Jay Z went waterskiing.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga is going to take Beyonce’s place on Saturday night at Coachella. After Queen Bey announced her pregnancy via Instagram, fans feared that she wouldn’t be able to perform as the headliner. Doctors also recommended that Beyonce cancel as it could be dangerous for her health, but thankfully Mother Monster stepped in at the last minute.

HollywoodLifers, aren’t you mega jealous of Beyonce’s babymoon in Bora Bora?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.