Ashley Graham Heartbreakingly Reveals She Was Molested When She Was 10

Courtesy of Instagram

This is so disturbing. Ashley Graham has revealed that she was molested by the adult son of one of her parents’ friends when she was just 10-years-old. We’ve got the heartbreaking confession from the model’s new memoir.

Childhood can be tough for some kids, and it was really hard for supermodel Ashley Graham. The 29-year-old has written her memoir A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like and is opening up for the first time about a devastating trauma as a 10-year-old when she was molested by the 18-year-old son of her parents’ friends.

They had just got out of a swimming pool and had gone to dry off in her family’s laundry room when he developed and erection. He told her, “That’s what you did to me,” and made her touch it. “I was scared and quickly ran away,” she writes. “Did I do something to make that happen?” She says that the episode, “left me with so many lingering questions.”

That wasn’t the only creepy experience at the hands of an older boy. When she was 12, two 17-year-old aspiring male models, “Paul and Scott,” tried to get her alone with them in a hot tub. In another instance, one of them saw that she had her hair in pigtails and said “Ooh, a b*** j** with handles.” Ewww!

May 9th! May 9th! May 9th!!!!!!!! Releasing book tour dates & locations soon! Preorder link above📚👆🏽📚 A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Apr 9, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

Sadly, the mistreatment she received gave her a messed up sense of self-worth. “It didn’t matter how inappropriate, unsolicited, or confusing it was, any male attention was good attention as far as I was concerned,” she writes. That pattern followed her into adulthood when she moved to New York to pursue modeling. She had “a rhythm to my interactions that went something like this: a guy would take me out; we would have sex the next time we saw each other; and then I wouldn’t hear from him ever again. It was a quintessential sex-and-no-third-date situation,” she writes. “That was the moment, when I was the sole focus of a man’s attention, when I was happiest. And if it meant I had to be slutty in the eyes of some, so what?” Yikes!

Fortunately Ashley found the man of her dreams, as she married Justin Ervin in 2010 after the couple had dated for over a year. She was only 22 at the time, yet they’ve been happily wed ever since. After her molestation and dating nightmares, she deserved to find her Prince Charming!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ashley is brave for opening up about being molested?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.