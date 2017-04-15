Break out the extra-large diapers! April the Giraffe FINALLY gave birth to her adorable baby calf at New York’s Animal Adventure Park on April 15, absolutely delighting thousands of viewers who have been watching her on live stream for almost two months!

Congrats are in order! A giraffe named April, 15, and her mate Oliver, 5, welcomed an adorable calf to the world on April 15 at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. The calf doesn’t have a name yet, but the park plans to hold a contest for the top picks. Viewers had their eyes glued to the screen while patiently watching the Giraffe Cam on their YouTube page, waiting for what seemed like an eternity to witness the miracle!

Thousands of people from all over the world began tuning into April’s Giraffe Cam on Feb. 22, and patiently watched for several weeks until she finally gave birth. “It’s crazy,” Jordan Patch, the park owner, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s overwhelming.”

April handled it like a champ! A contest will now be held to decide the baby giraffe’s name, giving fans the opportunity to nominate one by giving $1 to a GoFundMe page. “The naming contest is in place for revenue to support conservation and our foundation Ava’s Little Heroes,” Patch explained to HollywoodLife.com. Six names will ultimately be chosen for the final verdict on social media, so it’s going to be exciting to see which lucky winner gets to name the bundle of joy!

The calf will weigh around 150 lbs. and will stand about 6 ft. tall when born, zoo officials said. “The actual birthing process, once we see the hooves, will last 30-60 minutes,” Patch told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. This baby will be the fourth calf for April and the very first baby for Oliver, so she’ll be able to teach her partner a thing or two!

HollywoodLifers, what would YOU like to name the baby giraffe? Leave your suggestion below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.