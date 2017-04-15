April The Giraffe & Her Calf: See Live Stream Of The Two Bonding

Courtesy of YouTube

April The Giraffe finally gave birth to her sweet little calf on April 15, but that doesn’t mean viewers have stopped caring about either of them! Fans of the once pregnant mama are still tuning in to see April share some sweet private moments with her new baby.

April The Giraffe, 15, is a proud mommy once more, but this time she’s also a famous one! April gave birth to her new calf on April 15 at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, much to the delight of the millions of viewers who had been patiently watching the park’s live stream for almost two months in anticipation of the little one’s arrival. Now that April has her baby by her side all she seems to want to do is nuzzle the sweet thing, and we couldn’t be happier to watch!

April snuggled up and bonded with her baby from the moment it was born and was working so hard to encourage it to stand up ASAP, as giraffe’s do. And wouldn’t you know it, with just a little support from mom the calf was able to get up and start walking within an hour of being born. Talk about overachieving!

We’re sure that April’s partner, Oliver, 5, just can’t wait to join in on the family fun and meet his little one. After all, while this baby is April’s fourth calf, it is actually Oliver’s first!

April was beyond the usual 14-15 month gestation period for giraffe’s when she finally gave birth to her new calf. She spent two months being watched by millions on the park’s Giraffe Cam before her baby’s little hooves appeared on camera on the morning of April 15 and soon enough the little one had plopped right out and onto the ground!

The baby doesn’t have a name yet, as the park wants to give fans the chance to help in the process by giving $1 to a GoFundMe page in order to nominate a name. “The naming contest is in place for revenue to support conservation and our foundation Ava’s Little Heroes,” Jordan Patch, the park’s owner, explained to HollywoodLife.com. Six names will then be posted to social media so April’s fans can duke it out over which is the best fit for the new calf. We can’t wait to find out!

