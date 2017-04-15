April The Giraffe: 1st Photo Of Her Precious Calf Is Revealed

April the Giraffe at long last had her calf and the newborn is beyond adorable! The first photo of the cute baby that arrived on Saturday, Apr. 15 will just warm your heart!

Congratulations to April the Giraffe! The 15 year-old giraffe and her mate Oliver, 5, FINALLY welcomed their new baby calf into the world on Saturday, April 15. Viewers have been anxiously checking April’s live stream from the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York for over two months. The proud new mama sweetly made sure her sweet little calf was okay just after she gave birth and was absolutely precious! We cannot get over the mother-baby bond that’s already forming between April and her calf!

“It’s crazy,” Jordan Patch, the park owner, previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s overwhelming.” Thousands of people have been watching April’s live stream since it debuted on Feb. 22 and wait has at long last ended! The Park explained it plans to hold a contest to help name the baby. “The naming contest is in place for revenue to support conservation and our foundation Ava’s Little Heroes,” Jordan said. People can nominate a name after giving $1 on the GoFundMe page.

The calf will weight approximately 150 lbs. zoo officials estimated and could stand around 6 ft. tall! April has already been an experienced mommy because this is her fourth or fifth calf. Thank goodness she’s got the baby knowledge because it’s her partner Oliver’s first. Mama April will have to show the new dad the ropes! We cannot wait to see the first picture of the trio as a happy family because we’re already obsessed with April and her calf just looking at the two of them!

HollywoodLifers, how happy are you April finally had her baby? Tell us what you think of the calf in the comments below!

