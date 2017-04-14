Good Friday: What Stores, Restaurants & Other Businesses Are Open Today

REX/Shutterstock

It’s Good Friday! April 14 marks the solemn religious holiday that starts the 2017 Easter weekend. If you have some last minute preparations or just want to go out to dinner on a Friday night, find out what is open — and what is closed — today.

Yes, there will be mail.

Good Friday, while a Christian holiday, is not a federal holiday. This means that while many observant Christians across the world will observe this holiday, federal services in the United States will still be open and operational, per USA Today. So, if you have to mail a last-minute Easter card, you can hit up your local United States Postal Service.

There are 12 states that observe Good Friday as a state holiday: Connecticut, Texas, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina and North Dakota. This means that state courts and state governments are closed in observation of the holiday.

Restaurants should be open.

Whereas Christmas usually shuts everything down, most restaurants should be open today. It’ll be business as usual for national chain restaurants like Chili’s and The Olive Garden, but it’s a good idea to call ahead. After all, if your local Italian restaurant is run by someone who’s very observant, it might be closed in respect for the holiday.

For Christians, Good Friday is the observed as the day when Jesus Christ was crucified, according to Penn Live. For those followers, it’s a day of reflection on the sacrifice Jesus made. Some view it as a day of mourning, with some Christians participating in the Stations of the cross, a series of 14 stations (or moments) that depict Jesus’s death.

Need some last minute Easter supplies? You’re in luck!

Just like restaurants, stores such as K-Mart, Macy’s, Sears and Walmart are open. Running low on egg dye or need another bundle of neon-blue grass for your basket? Don’t sweat it.

So, what is actually closed on Good Friday?

If your state observes it as state holiday, state government services will be closed. So, that means the DMV will be shut down. If your state’s liquor stores are controlled by a state liquor board, they might be closed on Easter but they should be open on Good Friday. Despite it not being a federal holiday, the U.S. stock market is closed today, so if you wanted to purchase 500 shares in egg futures, too bad.

Are you glad that most everything is open on Good Friday, HollywoodLifers? Are you going to celebrate today?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.