St. Louis Cardinals Vs. New York Yankees Live Stream — Watch The MLB Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Baseball baby! The St. Louis Cardinals are headed to the big apple for a game against the New York Yankees on Apr. 14th at 7pm EST. Keep reading to learn how you can watch every home run in this game at Yankees Stadium online right here!

Baseball season is underway as the two most storied clubs in the history of the sport, the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Yankees take the field against each other for an exciting game. On the mound tossing for the Yankees will be Masahiro Tanaka, 28, the right hander from Japan. The big 6’3″ Masahiro will be facing an even bigger right hander from Iowa City, Iowa, Michael Wacha, 25. Standing at 6’6″, Michael has a strong start to the 2017 season with a low 1.15 ERA which dwarfs Masahiro’s unfavorable, rough 11.74 start to the year. Let’s take a closer look at this matchup.

Masahiro will be desperate to get his pitches working early in this game. He did not make to the 3rd inning in his first appearance this season giving up 7 runs in just over 2 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays on Apr. 2nd. Masahiro then again struggled in his second outing giving up 3 in 5 innings against the Baltimore Orioles. Control will be key for the struggling ace if he expects to go deep into this one against a stout lineup.

The Cardinals are sitting at the bottom of the NL Central at 3-6 as they head into this game against the 4-4 American League Yankees. Michael will only need to continue to do what has been working for him this season. His control of the corners of the plate has served him well as he converted 6 K’s in his only outing of the season on Apr. 4th in a 10-4 win against the Cincinnati Reds. Go get’em Mike!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win this classic baseball matchup? Will you be rooting for the Cardinals to get the road win or do you think the Yankees can hold it down at home? Let us know who you got in this one?

