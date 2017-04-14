Columbus Blue Jackets Vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Live Stream: Watch The NHL Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

It’s go time! The Stanley Cup playoffs roll on with game two of the series between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the defending NHL champ Pittsburgh Penguins. The puck drops at 7pm EST on Apr. 14 and we’ve got your way to watch the game online.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the march for a back to back Stanley Cup win and they’re heading into game two against a tough Columbus Blue Jackets squad. It’s the third playoff appearance for the Ohio team and they’re more than ready for the task under head coach John Tortorella, 58. “I know the attitude of this team, and they’re just dying for this opportunity. I don’t think anybody is going to short themselves as far as how they’re going to go about their business,” he said before the game.

John knows a thing or two about Stanley Cup wins, getting one himself as the coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning back in 2004. Even though the Blue Jackets had a late season slump dropping six of their last seven games, that doesn’t deter him at all. “As a team, we have 108 points,” he said. “I don’t give a s— what happened the last few games. It’s a 108 (-point) team, a 50-win team. They should stick their chest out. They belong where they are right now, and that the feeling needs to be there when there are some struggles within the series.”

The stakes are high, but the pressure is even higher. It's Round One of the #StanleyCup playoffs. pic.twitter.com/ztatSoXdrt — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 12, 2017

Pittsburgh and Columbus split their regular season games, each winning two on their home turf. The Penguins won the Metropolitan Division and have home ice advantage in the best of seven series. The Blue Jackets know they’re the underdogs, but they’ve got a fighting spirit. Team scoring leader Cam Atkinson, 26, said, “I think it’s huge just the fact we know what to expect now. In the playoffs three years ago, the majority of our guys it was their first time in the playoffs. You could tell there were nerves and we didn’t know what to expect. We know what to expect now, and we’re going to chase this.”

