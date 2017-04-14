Tiny’s Post-T.I. Revenge Body Plans: Personal Trainer, Dieting & More

Courtesy of Instagram

T.I.’s alleged side chick Bernice Burgos better watch out! The rapper’s soon-to-be ex-wife, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, now has a personal trainer because she wants to look sexier than Bernice — and she’s determined to have the hottest revenge body ever!

T.I. may be hooking up with a new woman now that he has parted ways with his estranged wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, but Tiny is determined to come out on top after this split. To find out how, keep reading!

“Tiny is working on a total head-to-toe makeover to compete with Bernice [Burgos]. Sure, Bernice might be in better shape right now, but Tiny just had a baby — just wait and see her in a few months when she’s got her revenge body on fleek. She’s hired a new personal trainer and she’s dieting hard — she wants to lose at least ten pounds. This isn’t about trying to win T.I. back, this is about Bernice now. It’s personal. She wants to put Bernice in her place and show her who the real one is,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Oh snap! Bernice better watch out. Sure, she allegedly has T.I. now, but one day — when Tiny is done crafting her revenge body — the rapper may wish he had stayed with his ex. And then what is she going to do?

As we previously told you, Tiny and Bernice recently got into a war on Instagram. Things got pretty heated, but we like the way Tiny’s thinking now. There’s no better revenge than looking hot! And working with a trainer, as well as changing her diet, is going to do the trick for Tiny. We can just feel it!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Tiny’s revenge body plans? Tell us how you feel!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.