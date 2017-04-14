‘The Last Jedi’: Everything We Learned & Saw At The ‘Star Wars Celebration’ Panel

We all know that the ‘Star Wars’ universe isn’t one where a lot of spoilers exist. However, ‘The Last Jedi’ director Rian Johnson and the cast did spill a little bit during ‘The Last Jedi’ panel at ‘Star Wars Celebration’ on April 14.



*About Carrie Fisher’s performance

“Carrie is remarkable in the movie,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, 63, said before debuting the first trailer. Her performance is an “amazing tribute to her talent.”

*Daisy Ridley on who Rey’s father is…

Daisy, 25, refused to reveal whether or not Rey is a Skywalker or Kenobi, but she did spill that The Last Jedi goes “deeper into Rey’s story.” She said that “Rey has a certain expectation about what she might be getting from Luke.” But Luke is a changed man now. Rey added, “It’s difficult when you meet your heroes because it might not be what you expect.”

Beauty & the Beast star Josh Gad, 36, hosted the panel, and he gave Daisy a hard time about Rey’s parentage. “Who doesn’t know their last name? Are you the Madonna of Jakku?” he joked.

*The advice J.J. Abrams gave to Rian Johnson was KEY

Rian, 43, revealed the best advice he ever got was from J.J. Abrams, 50, and his team: “You can’t have enough BB-8.” He followed that completely, saying there are a ton of great moments with him. “He’s the Buster Keaton of this movie.”

*Finn’s hurt but he’s going to be OK

“It’s been painful, it’s been a process… He’s in recovery, but he will be back in The Last Jedi. He’s not playing this time!” John Boyega, 25, on where Finn is at in the movie. “In The Last Jedi, it’s a test for all the characters, he wants to find his place now.” And yes, more Poe and Finn interaction is coming. “Absolutely, Poe’s my boy,” he said.

There are a lot of new characters coming.

Rian revealed that this movie will have “a couple really fun new characters.” One of the actors who plays one of those characters, Kelly Marie Tran, showed up to the celebrated. She revealed she actually had to hide her casting from her family. “My character’s name is Rose. She’s part of the Resistance, and she works in maintenance,” Kelly dished.

*How Luke Skywalker fits into The Last Jedi

Mark, 65, admitted he told Rian he was “terrified” to get involved again because he didn’t want to “tempt fate” and knew the trilogy was such a huge success. However, he said Rian told him he was scared, too, which helped him a lot. “I knew that if he was satisfied, then we got it right.”

While Mark said that this is not “Luke’s story anymore,” Kathleen added that Luke Skywalker is “so significantly important to this next film.” Mark added that “there’s a lot of mystery about him.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will hit theaters on Dec. 15, 2017.

