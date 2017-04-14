‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Watch The Epic Trailer For Episode 8 & Hear Luke’s First Words

The first look at ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ has arrived! Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley unveiled the footage of the highly-anticipated sequel at the ‘Star Wars Celebration’ in Orlando on April 14.

Our first glimpse of The Last Jedi features Rey. “Breathe,” Luke says in the voiceover, likely to her. “Just breathe. Now, reach out. What do you see?” Rey replies, “Light. Darkness. A balance.”

Finn is recovering from the injuries he sustained in The Force Awakens, Poe and BB-8 are kicking butt and taking names, Kylo Ren is angrier than ever, and General Leia, played by the late Carrie Fisher, stands tall amidst the chaos. The trailer, which is definitely teasing another showdown between Kylo and Rey, ends with Luke uttering 7 shocking words: “It’s time for the Jedi to end.”

The first teaser for Star Wars: The Last Jedi comes just 8 months before the movie’s release. The first poster for the movie, featuring Luke, Rey, and Adam, was also unveiled at Star Wars Celebration. Fans have been itching for footage since the title was officially announced in Jan. 2017. The film, directed by Rian Johnson, will be released Dec. 15, 2017.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will pick up right where we left off. Daisy, Mark, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Gwendoline Christie, and Andy Serkis will be returning for Episode 8. Laura Dern and Benicio del Toro are joining the cast in unspecified roles.

Carrie, who passed away in Dec. 2016, will play a major part in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. She had already completed filming for the movie before she died. Her character, Leia, played a supporting role in The Force Awakens, but she was supposed to have a “big role moving forward with the films,” HollywoodLife.com told you EXCLUSIVELY. Her brother, Todd Fisher, recently revealed that Carrie will be featured in the untitled Episode 9, after granting permission to Disney.

