Sophie Turner Flaunts Love For Joe Jonas With Message Inked On Hand During Date: Pics

OMG! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas just took a major step in their relationship! The couple officially inked their bodies with a sweet message for one another on April 13! You have to see the adorable photos!

Joe Jonas, 27, and Sophie Turner, 21, are getting super serious! The cute pair stepped out in Beverly Hills on April 13 with sweet messages written on their hands about one another. “Joe gives me da good good,” Sophie’s left hand read! Sounds a bit scandalous, don’t you think?!

Joe’s left hand was inked up with a bunch of unidentified words! It was unclear what was written on his hand, but it had to be a loving message for his Game Of Thrones babe.

The fact that Joe and Sophie stepped out in public with their declarations of love, really proved that they are stronger than ever. However, let us clarify, that the couple’s inked-up hands were most likely not permanent. The sweet messages appeared to be handwritten with a black ink pen. But, regardless of a pen or a tattoo needle, Joe and Sophie aren’t afraid to flaunt their love!

And, speaking of showing off PDA, the pair have been displaying a lot of it lately! Joe and Sophie stepped out for a casual coffee date in CA on April 2, and they couldn’t keep their hands off of each other! Sophie sweetly rested her head on Joe’s shoulder, while they sipped on their coffees. Then, the two took a stroll and she wrapped her arms around his waist. It was SO cute!

Joe and Sophie first sparked romance rumors in Nov. 2016, when they were spotted getting cozy on a date night in the Netherlands. And, they’ve been inseparable ever since! Although the couple clearly doesn’t mind exposing their PDA, they rarely address their romance. Joe and Sophie usually keep their love private and close to their heart, and we’re loving their romance strategy!

