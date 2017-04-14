Sharna Burgess’ Super Hot, Younger Boyfriend Revealed — & It’s Not Bonner Bolton

Courtesy of Open Air Photo Booth

Me-ow! After all the speculation surrounding Sharna Burgess’ relationship with her ‘DWTS’ partner Bonner Bolton, it’s been revealed that she is off the market. The dancer reportedly has a super hot, younger boyfriend and it’s not who you’d guess!

Bonner Bolton, 29, and Sharna Burgess, 31, sparked romance rumors with their sizzling chemistry on Dancing with the Stars. However, she’s actually off the market and involved with a hot, younger guy! The pro-dancer is reportedly dating actor and model Pierson Fodé, 25, according to E! News. As far as her flirtations with Bonner, they are just “playing it up” for the show. “Sharna and Pierson are together. She took him to that James Hinchcliffe race they both posted about on Instagram and were acting affectionate like a couple there,” their insider says.

Well we all know @SharnaBurgess is gorgeous 😍🔥buuuuut I'm probably the better dancer …. I'd be willing to teach her a thing or two💃 https://t.co/MlNBA6snYc — Pierson Fodé (@PiersonFode) February 16, 2017

@SharnaSquad It's seems I have a doppelgänger… either that or I can literally be in two places at once #talented — Sharna Burgess (@SharnaBurgess) April 14, 2017

However, Sharna slammed these claims by taking to social media. She wrote, “It’s seems I have a doppelgänger… either that or I can literally be in two places at once #talented.” The site’s insider continued, “She was at Pierson’s birthday party last week. He even visited her while she was on the road during the DWTS tour months ago.” Taking to Twitter on Feb. 16, Pierson did gush about Sharna’s beauty to the world, writing, “Well we all know @SharnaBurgess is gorgeous 😍🔥buuuuut I’m probably the better dancer …. I’d be willing to teach her a thing or two💃.” She coyly responded, “Awww sweetness will get you nowhere @PiersonFode … I’d like to see you try 😈.”

“It’s all a part of playing the character, for sure,” Bonner also admitted to E! News about those sparks flying. “You’ve got to practice your acting skills.” Sharna added, “Which we practiced a lot this week. We talked a lot about breaking down characters and bringing across a tormented romance that was a little bit one-sided. It’s all about acting at the same time as dancing. If people feel like maybe we were having a romantic relationship, then we did our job in our dance, right?”

Sharna and Bonner definitely kept fans guessing about their relationship status, especially when they showed some super cute PDA at a recent event. The partners hit the red carpet together at Daily Front Row’s Third Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday, April 2. Even though they appeared to have feelings for each other, it looks like the cat is out of the bag!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked to hear that Sharna is dating Pierson? Tell us!

