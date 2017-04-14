Courtesy of Instagram

Model Shanina Shaik shared sexy selfie on Instagram of her new hairstyle for the Coachella music festival, but fans are having it out in the comment section. Do you think Shanina is guilty of cultural appropriation by sporting braids like this?

“Looking right for the festival,” Shanina Shaik, 26, wrote on Instagram on April 13. She also tagged @queenb_braids_, a braider and hairstylist in Los Angeles. See the pic above!

Immediately, the controversy took off. “You look beautiful but this is cultural appropriation,” one user told the model, who is of Lithuanian, Pakistani and Saudi Arabian descent. “Tired of seeing this sh*t. No,” another wrote.

Other fans had no problem with the new luck, and they eagerly stuck up for the Australian model. “You look amazing. There is nothing wrong about you getting braids,” one person wrote. “It’s the style you want and everyone these days is getting braids done. People need to relax.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time a celeb has been under fire for a braided hairstyle. Demi Lovato actually debuted a very similar look on April 12 from the set of her upcoming music video “No Promises,” and some fans took issue with that, too. We also can’t forget about the time Justin Bieber thought cornrows were a good idea (though he admitted he wasn’t really feeling the look):

Hailey made me get corn rows like an absolute douche bag, these will be off tomorrow trust me Danny A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jan 4, 2016 at 11:35am PST

