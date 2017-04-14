Why Savannah James Has Welcomed Khloe Kardashian To Sit With Her At Cavs Playoff Games

REX/Shutterstock, Courtesy of Instagram

While some Cleveland Cavaliers fans are piling haterade on Khloe Kardashian for cursing the team, she has a key member of the squad’s inner circle supporting her. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how LeBron James’ wife is finally welcoming her into the WAGS club.

Khloe Kardashian has had a blast watching her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 25, play for the Cleveland Cavaliers all season, but she hasn’t exactly been embraced by other wives and girlfriends of his teammates. That’s all about to change now thanks to superstar LeBron James‘ wife Savannah in a support of unity for the playoffs.

“Savannah’s extended a warm welcome to Khloe and her sisters to come to the playoffs and sit next to her and her girls in Cleveland. It’s the playoffs and this is time where not only the players come together, but also the wives and girlfriends,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Savannah was reluctant at first because Khloe brings a lot of unwanted and unnecessary attention to herself, where as Savannah is extremely low-key and quiet. LeBron and Savannah decided it was time to really embrace Khloe and her family, especially now that playoffs are here and Tristan wants her supporting him at the games,” our insider continues.

“Some of the other player’s significant others don’t want to be next to Khloe or in her presence and think she’s a basketball groupie. But like LeBron, Savannah’s the captain of the wives and girlfriend team and she’s telling all the ladies to put their difference and opinions aside and open their arms and hearts to Khloe and her family,” our source adds.

Back when Khloe was married to Lamar Odom, 37, she would always bring members of her famous family to sit courtside at his Lakers game and be a constantly photographed presence. She’s completely toned down her act in Cleveland and has been trying not to be a distraction to the team as they go for back to back NBA titles. It’s nice how Savannah sees that and wants to finally open up the door to the wives and girlfriends club at last.

