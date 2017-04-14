Savannah James Defends Khloe Kardashian Against Basketball Wives Shading Her

REX/Shutterstock/SplashNews

At least someone has Khloe Kardashian’s back! Amid buzz that she’s bad luck for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Savannah James is defending the reality star against all the basketball wives who are shading her. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details!

Out of all the people who believe the Kardashian Curse is real, Savannah James, 30, is NOT one of them! In fact, the wifey of LeBron James hates that Cleveland Cavaliers fans are picking on Khloe Kardashian, 32, for supposedly putting a curse on the team.

“Savannah‘s extended a warm welcome to Khloe and her sisters to come to the playoffs,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s a time where not only players come together, but also the wives and girlfriends. Savannah was reluctant at first though because Khloe brings a lot of unnecessary attention, where as she’s more laid-back.”

It’s great to see that someone is sticking up for the reality star, who faces a ton of online backlash every time the Cavs lose a game. And then when boyfriend Tristan Thompson sprained his right thumb on the court, all hell broke loose. “That was when LeBron and Savannah really decided to embrace Khloe,” the source continues. “They want her supporting Tristan at the playoffs. As caption of the wives and girlfriends team, Savannah is telling all the ladies to put their differences aside and open their hearts to Khloe.” THAT’S SO SWEET!

The Good American designer has been Tristan’s personal cheerleader since day one, so it’s only right that she be accepted by the basketball squad. Khloe has been cheering like crazy at every single Cavs game, no matter how many people may trash-talk her. Now that’s true love! For the Cavs’ final game before the playoffs, the supportive girlfriend hit up Quicken Loans Arena on April 12 to sit in the front row. Don’t worry, Khloe, we don’t think you’re bad luck!

HollywoodLifers, isn’t it so sweet that Savannah is sticking up for Khloe?

