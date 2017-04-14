Ryan Kesler Uses His Head By Using His Butt: Sits On Puck To Win NHL Playoff Game

If there was a MVP of the first NHL Playoff match between the Anaheim Ducks and Calfagy Flames, it was Ryan Kesler’s badonkadonk. The Ducks’ player used his booty in a game-winning play that has to be seen to be believed.

Fans of the Anaheim Ducks better give Ryan Kesler’s butt a hand, because it was the 32-year-old’s backside that gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead over the Calgary Flames in the first round of the 2017 NHL Playoffs. In the closing seconds of the April 13 match at the Honda Center in Anaheim, the Ducks were up, 3-2. Calgary was desperately trying to tie the game and force overtime. Ryan blocked a shot and, with less than 8 seconds left on the clock, he did something unbelievable: he sat down.

Yes, Ryan plopped himself right down on the puck, just like a mother duck sitting on her eggs. Calgary players furiously tried to pry his butt off the ice so they could make a last-second shot on the goal. The refs finally blew the whistle to call a Delay of Game penalty on Ryan, according to Fox Sports, but with 0.9 seconds left, the game was ultimately over. Ryan’s butt saved the day and gave the Ducks the first game in this NHL Playoff series!

Even though Ryan’s behind preserved the win, he gave credit to his team’s captain, Ryan Getzlaf, 31, for victory. “[He] was our leader tonight,” Ryan said, according to Yahoo Sports. “He’s our captain and he leads by example. He leads and we follow.”

The Ducks’ center scored first blood just 52-seconds into the game, and he would be credited with an assist on Rickard Rakell’s, 23, second period goal. It was Jakob Silfverberg, 26, who netted the game-winning goal on a power play. “[Getzlaf] and the guys came up huge, especially late in the game when we needed that 5-on-3 [penalty] killed. We did it.” Ryan added.

Yet, had Ryan Kesler not planted himself down and burned off precious seconds, the Ducks wouldn’t have flown away with the win. Hopefully, Ryan’s butt has some more clever ideas, as Game 2 takes place back at the Honda Center on April 15.

What do you think about Ryan’s move, HollywoodLifers? Do you think it was good sportsmanship or do you think that when the Stanley Cup is on the line, all’s fair in love and hockey?