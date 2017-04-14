Rob Pattinson Gives ‘Twilight’ Fans Life: Admits A Reboot ‘Could Be Quite Fun’

Image Courtesy of Summit Entertainment

It’s only been five years since the end of ‘Twilight,’ but in today’s world, nothing is really over. And yes, even Robert Pattinson knows that. In a new interview, the 30-year-old actor surprised everyone — and really excited Twihards — by saying he may actually consider bringing back Edward Cullen!

While promoting his new flick, The Lost City of Z, Robert Pattinson was informed that there were rumors of a Twilight reboot — something he had not yet heard about. “Really, they’re expanding it? So I’ll get my own spin-off?” he asked Yahoo! while laughing. They followed up their question by asking if he’d return if he got the chance, and he surprisingly didn’t shoot down the idea!

“I mean, I’m always kind of curious,” Rob told Yahoo! “Anything where there’s a mass audience — or seemingly an audience for it — I always like the idea of subverting people’s expectations. So there could be some radical way of doing it, which could be quite fun. It’s always difficult when there’s no source material. But, yeah, I’m always curious.”

Yes Rob, it could be quite fun. And we have a feeling that that statement is enough to send fans into a serious frenzy. In case you forgot, the Twilight fandom was absolutely obsessed with him, as well as his co-stars Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner. However we wouldn’t be surprised if Rob stayed away from the Edward Cullen persona; he did admit that the craziness that surrounded his life from 2008 to 2012 has finally settled down a bit.

“It’s definitely calmed down in terms of my everyday life, but mainly because I spend more time in London, which is totally different,” he revealed. “And I’m doing more parts that just sort of interest me, while in a lot of ways taking a little bit of a step back just to learn and get better. I guess I’ve never really acknowledged what the fan base is, or even if I have one.”

HollywoodLifers, do you want a Twilight reboot?

