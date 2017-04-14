REX/Shutterstock, SplashNews

Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar have teamed up for ‘Loyalty’ off his hot new album ‘DAMN,’ which dropped today, April 14. The duo slayed with their epic collaboration, even getting a bit flirty! They’re a match made in music heaven — LISTEN!

Can Rihanna, 29, and Kendrick Lamar, 29, just record a full album together already? The music dream team joined forces for a hot new track called “Loyalty” on his album DAMN, which dropped April 14. With his catchy flow and her vocal prowess, these two managed to pull of a masterpiece with their sizzling collaboration. RiRi even raps a few lyrics herself, giving the song an added flare and unique style. Fans are loving their flirtatious vibe! LISTEN TO THE AMAZING JAM HERE.

People immediately freaked out when Kendrick revealed on April 11 that the “Work” singer would be featured on one of the tracks. “Rihanna & Kendrick Lamar’s LOYALTY is coming to slay iTunes, Streaming, charts, radios, GRAMMYs, etc etc,” one enthusiastic fan tweeted. “Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar collabo. What more could you ask for?” another echoed. We have to agree! That being said, there was a fair share of jokes and memes, too. What else could you expect from the Internet?

Here’s the full DAMN tracklisting:

1. “BLOOD.”

2. “DNA.”

3. “YAH.”

4. “ELEMENT.

5. “FEEL.”

6. “LOYALTY.” feat. Rihanna

7. “PRIDE.”

8. “HUMBLE.”

9. “LUST.”

10. “LOVE.”

11. “XXX.” feat. U2

12. “FEAR.”

13. “GOD.”

14. “DUCKWORTH.”

Kendrick has said very little publicly about DAMN, but he did reveal in an interview with T: The New York Times Style Magazine that he was in a very different place than his previous album when it came to creating the new record, which he considers “very urgent.” “Been thinking about my little brothers. One little brother, he bigger than me, he’s 22. Another brother, he just turned 11. Family,” he said in the interview. “I think now, how wayward things have gone within the past few months, my focus is ultimately going back to my community and the other communities around the world where they’re doing the groundwork. To Pimp a Butterfly was addressing the problem. I’m in a space now where I’m not addressing the problem anymore.”

