Paul Walker’s ‘Furious’ Past: Take A Bittersweet Look Back At Brian O’Conner

Sigh. Even though ‘The Fast and the Furious’ has moved on after the death of original cast member Paul Walker, we’ll always miss his character of Brian O’Conner. Here’s a look back at our favorite moments with the late actor throughout the popular franchise.

The Fate of the Furious opens Apr. 14 and it’s going to be the first film in the franchise without the late Paul Walker (minus Tokyo Drift). The handsome actor died in a tragic car crash Nov. 30, 2013, but had already finished filming most of his scenes for the seventh movie. Now that we’ve seen the last of cop turned full-time racer Brian O’Conner, let’s take a look back at his most memorable moments over the course of the film series.

Who can forget in the original movie where he lost to Vin Diesel‘s Dominic in their first street race, and with joyful glee smiled as said “I almost had you.” That even got a smile out of Dom, which we know is nearly impossible!

Later in the film he gives up his cover to save Vince’s life as he’s bleeding out in the desert after his daring rescue from a moving truck. Knowing he needs an air ambulance right away, Brian calls in and identifies himself as as a police officer, which has Dom absolutely floored and initially furious. Then he realizes that Brian did it because he now considers them his family. Awww!

Is there anything hotter than when he was putting the moves on Eva Mendes‘s Monica in 2 Fast 2 Furious with his “stare and drive” scene? Nope. Just one look at his baby blues and we’re melting.

Then later in the film he jumped a speeding car onto a moving yacht to save Monica!!! That…was…EPIC!

By The Fast and the Furious Four, Brian was working with the FBI, but of course he could never leave behind his brother Dom. Together they take down bad guy Phoenix in revenge for killing Letty.

How about in Fast Five when Brian and Mia worked together to save Dom from going to prison? In the opening scene they manage to roll his prison bus to break him out. Brian waited in front of the moving bus, causing it to lose control, once again putting his life on the line for his family!

By the end of the movie after a narrow escape, Dom thinks he, Brian and Mia need to split up until she reveals that she’s pregnant with Brian’s baby and she refuses to lose yet another family. Just look at the kiss Brian plants on her when hearing the news that he’s going to be a dad!

In Fast Six, we were treated to one of the best fight scenes in the entire franchise. He totally beat down Braga while in prison after he claimed that Letty’s accident was Brian’s fault.

HollywoodLifers, what is your favorite Brian O’Conner moment in The Fast and the Furious franchise?

