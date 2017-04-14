Olivia Pope’s Wedding Dress: All The Details On The ‘Scandal’ Bridal Look

Courtesy of Instagram

We thought this day would never come! Thanks to an alternate reality 100th episode of ‘Scandal,’ Olivia Pope got married. We’ve got all the details on her gorgeous bridal style and how you can buy the gown for your own wedding.

Kerry Washington‘s Olivia Pope is hands down one of the most fashion savvy characters on TV. We’ve always wondered what she would wear if she ever married Fitzgerald Grant and now our questions have been answered. In the show’s 100th episode Apr. 13, we see an alternate reality where she didn’t rig the 2010 election, so he never became president and left Mellie to marry Liv. Of course she made the most beautiful bride EVER on TV, in a glamorous yet incredibly classic gown. It wasn’t designed specifically for the show, so now fans can purchase it for their own weddings!

The white silk satin chiffon gown is the Berkeley design from Ann Barge’s Fall 2016 bridal collection. The off-the-shoulder top features a ruched bodice and a billowing ball gown made of Italian Silk Kalika. For the show, costumers added a silvery belt to the dress. It can be found in most top bridal shops and actually won’t break your bank, as it retails for around $4,000-$4,499. Yeah, that’s still a lot of money, but many gowns cost far more than that. It’s so cool that the show used an actual dress that gladiators can purchase and wear for their own weddings!

Kerry let fans know that her simple pearl drop earrings came from Tiffany & Co. and the lucky actress got to keep them once filming wrapped! Aww, what an amazing keepsake from such a memorable episode. When it came to Olivia’s hair, it was pulled back into a bun and dotted with pearls, which the actress said was totally inspired by Janelle Monae’s 2017 Golden Globes style. A long sweeping white lace veil completed the look, making our dreams of seeing Olivia Pope as a bride come true at last.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Olivia’s bridal look? Was it what you expected if she ever married Fitz?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.