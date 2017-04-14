FameFlyNet

She’s following in her sister’s footsteps! Noah Cyrus dropped a sizzling new jam called ‘Stay Together’ on April 13, from her upcoming debut album ‘NC-17.’ With it’s catchy beat and her edgy lyrics, she’s already making a splash in the music world!

Get it, girl! Noah Cyrus, 17, is coming in hot with her new single “Stay Together.” The rising star dropped the pop-inspired track from her upcoming album NC-17 on April 13, and the fan response has been amazing. She wasn’t afraid to keep it real with the world, talking about what it’s like to be a teenager growing up in the spotlight. Noah shows off her vocal range while singing the risqué lyrics, “Drank straight to my head / I went outside to smoke a cigarette / And I shattered my phone on the cement / But I don’t give a f*ck / Now I’m not making sense.” LISTEN HERE.

Her message hit home for many, especially when she talks about knowing nothing that in life is forever, including young love. Noah has plenty to be grateful for, since she also recently dropped another track called “Make Me (Cry)” with Labrinth. This afternoon, the singer was spotted with her sister Miley Cyrus, 24, their mother Tish, 49, and a group of friends, celebrating and eating in Malibu. Noah revealed that most of the songs are about her ex-boyfriend and their split.

“During the process of making NC-17, I had a boyfriend, so a lot of the songs are about my breakup. I was really sad after and realized it was a big mistake, because I didn’t realize how happy I was in the moment and that I took it for granted,” she revealed to Schon Magazine. Now, she’s ready to make a splash in the music industry with her own star power. Noah proudly explained, “I want people to see me as my own person. It doesn’t bother me that people compare me as a little sister, or youngest daughter of my dad. I want to be thought of as Noah Cyrus.”

Noah still gets inspiration from Miley and she revealed on March 21 that she’s always admired her sister’s boldness when it comes to expressing herself. However, she’s still going to pave her own path. “I wouldn’t say my music is as ‘racy’ [as Miley’s] but I’m not against it,” Noah told The Sun. There’s yet to be an official release date for her album, but we’re sure it’ll be worth the wait!

