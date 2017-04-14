NBA Playoffs: 5 Newcomers To Keep An Eye On During The Postseason

REX/Shutterstock

We’re just 24 hours away from the 2017 NBA Playoffs! While you finish up your brackets for the first round, we’ve rounded up our top 5 rookies picks! Here’s the players who’ve had a standout season! Will they shine in the playoffs?!

The NBA postseason kicks off on Saturday, April 15 at 3 PM! We know you’ve most likely thought about who the MVP will be, which team will take home the trophy and if LeBron James, 32, will create miracles, per usual. BUT, we’re hoping that you didn’t forget about your rookies, aka the future! While they may not hit the court for as much time as a veteran throughout the playoffs, these guys have made their mark on the 2016-2017 season. Here’s who you should keep an eye on!

Malcolm Brogdon: Milwaukee Bucks, Age: 24

Everyone cannot stop talking about Brogdon. Honestly, they shouldn’t. It’s seriously hard to believe that the Bucks took him with the 36th pick back in June 2016. Now, we can’t imagine who wouldn’t take him first. Whenever Brogdon has the ball, you can always depend on him. If there’s someone who’s been the biggest surprise, it’s him.

Domantas Sabonis: Oklahoma City Thunder, Age: 20

At just 20-years-old, Sabonis is the type of guy you want on your team, because he can work well under pressure. You can put Sabonis under the rim, and rely on him to get the ball in the hoop, no problem; even if it is an ice cream cone shot…

Jaylen Brown: Boston Celtics, Age: 20

To have a prominent role on the no. 1 team in the East says a lot, especially as a rookie. Brown is the bright future of the Celtics. He’s stepped up his defense, to go along with his insane ball-handling skills and he can shoot a step-back jumper like no other. Check out how smooth his step-back was…

Taurean Prince: Atlanta Hawks, Age: 23

From the Baylor Bears, to the Utah Jazz as the 12th overall pick, to Atlanta, Prince is a lethal weapon on the court. His strong and aggressive blocks are what make him a major asset to the Hawks. In 10 starts this season, the rookie has averaged 11.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 31.0 minutes of play, via CBS Sports. And, the team just revealed that Prince will start in the first Playoff game of the postseason series, when Atlanta takes on the Wizards, April 16.

Myles Turner: Indiana Pacers, Age: 21

Where do we even start with Turner? — Maybe we should begin with his 2016 Playoffs performance; The Pacers started the rookie four times in last year’s Playoffs, and he scored in double digits four times in his first postseason run. Turner can only go up from here.

Joel Embiid: Philadelphia 76ers, Age: 23

Sadly we won’t be watching Embiid during the playoffs due to his torn meniscus on in his left knee. Embiid’s played phenomenal in his 31 games this season. So, although we won’t get to see him show out in the playoffs, he showed us what he can do for the future. And, he is definitely in the running for Rookie of the Year!

Don’t miss one minute of the action, when the NBA Playoffs begin on Saturday, April 15 at 3 PM, when Indiana takes on the Cavaliers! And, keep coming back to HollywoodLife.com for all of the latest and best playoffs coverage!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will take it all this season?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.