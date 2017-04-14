Melania Trump’s $100k Separate Flights To Mar-A-Largo — Should We Pay?

REX/Shutterstock

Are you okay with footing the multi-million dollar bills that the Trumps are raking up for travel from New York and Washington D.C. to Florida? Melania’s separate flights aren’t helping and here’s why!

Melania Trump, 46, jetted off to Mar-a-Lago from Trump Tower with her son Barron, 11, for the Easter holiday. In one flight, the First Lady, who’s already costing taxpayers millions by staying in NYC, raked up another $100k. The First Lady soared in style in a military version of a Boeing 757 that arrived in Florida on Thursday, Apr. 14 around 6:30 p.m. A few minutes later President Trump, 70, separately touched down in Air Force One from Washington D.C. It reportedly costed $15,846 per hour to keep Melania’s plane in the air so by that math, her round trip cost taxpayers an astounding $103,005, according to estimates from conservative group Judicial Watch for the Daily Mail.

That $100k price tag didn’t even include the astronomical amount it took to get Air Force One from Washington D.C. to Mar-a-Lago for Trump. The presidential aircraft reportedly costed $142,380 per hour so that’s $332,173 round trip! Taxpayers are on the hook for these travel expenses too. The President’s travel expenses have cost an estimated $20 million in just his first 80 days in office, according to CNN. At this rate, President Trump will outpace President Obama’s, 55, eight years worth of travel spending in his first year alone. Obama spent just under $97 million in his two terms on travel that included vacations as well as work trips. President Trump has stayed in Mar-a-Lago for 26 days since he became President so CNN has estimated his trips have costed $21.6 million already!

Trump has spent six weekends in Mar-a-Lago since he was inaugurated in Jan. It has been estimated that round trips from Washington D.C. to Trump’s Florida estate cost taxpayers an outrageous $1 million dollars per trip! The 2016 Government Accountability Office reported that a four-day trip in 2013 to Florida for President Obama costed $3.6 million. That final amount included what the American people had to pay for the Secret Service and Coast Guard. The American people could be paying close to a total $4 million for every weekend the President goes to Florida.

HollywoodLifers, are you okay with the President and First Family’s spending? Tell us how you feel in the comments below!

