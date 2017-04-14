Meghan Linsey: ‘The Voice’ Alum Details Near-Deadly Spider Bite — Horrifying Pics

This is absolutely devastating. Meghan Linsey is dealing with the aftermath of being bit by a spider in her sleep in February, and has been updating fans throughout the recovery process. Warning: These pics are fairly graphic.
Meghan Linsey was noticeably missing from social media for a few weeks in February, and the reason why is beginning to go viral two months later. The Season 8 The Voice alum revealed on Feb. 21 that she had been bit by a spider in her sleep, and quickly began developing shocking symptoms. “From excruciating nerve pain in my face, muscle spasms, full body rash, extreme swelling, etc. It has really been rough,” she explained. “It has been confirmed that I was bit by a brown recluse spider, one of two of the most poisonous spiders in the U.S.”
I know I've been MIA on social media for a while, so I wanted to fill you all in on what's going on. These pics are hard to share, but I think it's important for me to be open with you guys. Everything isn't perfect all of the time. We all go through hard stuff. So, 9 days ago, on February 12, I woke up to a stinging sensation on my face. I looked and in my right hand was a dead spider. Somehow while I was sleeping, a spider had bit me and I had killed it. This scenario is literally on the top of my nightmare list. The stinging was awful and I knew it had to be poisonous. I put the spider in a bag and headed to urgent care. Over the course of the last 9 days, I have experienced the most insane symptoms. From excruciating nerve pain in my face, muscle spasms, full body rash, extreme swelling… etc. It has really been rough. It has been confirmed that I was bit by a brown recluse spider, one of two of the most poisonous spiders in the US. I am still dealing with the wound on my face, but I finally found the right meds to control the nerve pain. I know I'm not out of the woods on this yet, but I am so incredibly grateful for my health and I will never take it for granted again. Your thoughts and prayers are much appreciated. I will be getting back in the studio this week, to work on the new record! I can't wait to finish it. And I can't wait to get back on the road on March 9 & 10- I will be playing in Alaska! And PLEASE, if you live in area where these spiders are, do some research and learn how to protect yourself! I know this is not common at all, but better safe than sorry! Love you all! Xo Meg
Although she saw a doctor immediately, the antibiotics and saline didn’t do anything to stop her eye from swelling shut. Meanwhile, the bite underneath her left eye continued to worsen, even turning black as dead tissue developed. “I was supposed to get better, but I was getting worse,” she told People. “Up until day nine, which is when the symptoms stopped happening and the necrosis started on my face.”
Meghan Linsey — PICS
The wound has mostly been healing on its own, but Meghan has also been seeing a wound specialist in South Carolina and started hyperbaric chamber treatment. The biggest change for the singer has been a more detailed makeup routine. “It’s kind of a pain at this point, but after going through everything I went through, I’m just glad to be alive,” she admitted.
Meghan has been constantly updating her fans on Instagram throughout this entire recovery, with photos of her swollen and bruised face every step of the way. Click through the gallery above to check it out.
HollywoodLifers, can you believe this happened to Meghan?! Leave your well wishes in the comments section below.
Copyright © 2017 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP