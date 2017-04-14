Meghan Linsey: ‘The Voice’ Alum Details Near-Deadly Spider Bite — Horrifying Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

This is absolutely devastating. Meghan Linsey is dealing with the aftermath of being bit by a spider in her sleep in February, and has been updating fans throughout the recovery process. Warning: These pics are fairly graphic.

Meghan Linsey was noticeably missing from social media for a few weeks in February, and the reason why is beginning to go viral two months later. The Season 8 The Voice alum revealed on Feb. 21 that she had been bit by a spider in her sleep, and quickly began developing shocking symptoms. “From excruciating nerve pain in my face, muscle spasms, full body rash, extreme swelling, etc. It has really been rough,” she explained. “It has been confirmed that I was bit by a brown recluse spider, one of two of the most poisonous spiders in the U.S.”

Although she saw a doctor immediately, the antibiotics and saline didn’t do anything to stop her eye from swelling shut. Meanwhile, the bite underneath her left eye continued to worsen, even turning black as dead tissue developed. “I was supposed to get better, but I was getting worse,” she told People. “Up until day nine, which is when the symptoms stopped happening and the necrosis started on my face.”

The wound has mostly been healing on its own, but Meghan has also been seeing a wound specialist in South Carolina and started hyperbaric chamber treatment. The biggest change for the singer has been a more detailed makeup routine. “It’s kind of a pain at this point, but after going through everything I went through, I’m just glad to be alive,” she admitted.

Meghan has been constantly updating her fans on Instagram throughout this entire recovery, with photos of her swollen and bruised face every step of the way. Click through the gallery above to check it out.

