Luna Simone Stephens: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s Cute Baby Girl Turns 1 — Happy B-Day

Happy birthday, Luna Simone! John Legend & Chrissy Teigen’s adorable daughter is officially 1 year old! But while the cutie may be young, she had quite a memorable 1st year. From saying her 1st word to traveling the world — join us in celebrating Luna’s big day by looking at sweet pics from her last 365 days!

It’s officially been one year since Chrissy Teigen, 31, and her husband John Legend, 38, welcomed their first child, daughter Luna Simone Stephens into the world! And celebrating her birthday on Apr. 14, little Luna has never looked cuter! We can’t believe how much she’s grown over the past 365 days though — time seriously does fly!

thank you @duffscakemix for teaching me to decorate a cake for Luna's upcoming bday! I'll be back to do the real one soon! Get the sprinkles ready 😍😍😍 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 1, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

At just months old, Luna definitely had an exciting year — thanks to her hilarious mom and super sweet dad. Remember when Chrissy dressed their daughter up as a hotdog around Halloween? …And then a hula dancer, Minnie Mouse, and so much more? She looked absolutely adorable! For Christmas, Luna’s parents took her to see Santa, and the cutie fearlessly tried to snatch Santa’s glasses right off his face! Already Luna def seems to have a standout personality.

But aside from dressing her up and having her pose with Santa and the Easter Bunny, Chrissy and John have shared Luna’s major milestones with fans as well. On Valentine’s Day, Chrissy posted a precious video of Luna blowing her very first kisses — and it was priceless! Even more impressive though, just last month, Chrissy posted an Instagram video of Luna saying “cat” for the first time! Obviously our hearts melted.

“Ah!!! So many firsts,” Chrissy captioned the clip, earlier posting a pic of Luna wearing her first bow. We can’t wait to witness more of the birthday girl’s firsts this upcoming year! And we’re SO excited to see how Chrissy and John will be celebrating their daughter’s first b-day. We can only imagine they’ll be going all out. After all, Chrissy’s been prepping for quite a while now — even practicing her cake-making skills as early as Apr. 1!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe Luna is already one? Wish the cutie a happy birthday below!

