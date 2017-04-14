‘Pretty Little Liars’ Scoop: A ‘Dark Side’ Of Aria Will Appear In The Final Episodes

The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ 7B premiere is only a few short days away! HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with Lucy Hale at the series wrap party about Aria in the final 10 episodes, and she revealed that Aria ‘may or may not betray her friends!’ WTF?!

What else can you tell us about the final episodes?

You’ll see a dark side of Aria. I was so excited because they finally gave Aria something really dark to do. So these last 10 episodes are my favorite, at least for Aria. You get to see a not so nice side of her. She may or may not betray her friends. So it was cool to get to do something a little different.

We know there’s going to be a wedding in the final season, but we don’t know who. However, Ian Harding posted a picture of you wearing what appears to be a veil. Would you like to elaborate on that?

I don’t know what they’re talking about. I can’t say anything.

Some fans have theorized that Aria is A.D. What do you say to that?

People have said that, and I think it was just because her name started with an “A.” Or in the beginning, she was always sort of missing in action.

But you did say she might betray her friends. Does that mean she COULD be A.D.?

Possibly.

How would you describe the final episodes?

Very satisfying. Usually with our finales, we leave fans hanging. But this time, we leave everyone satisfied. Of course, there may be some new questions, but you’ll get the answers you’ve been looking for. It’s long, too. It’s two-hours, so there’s a lot that happens. And there’s a wedding.

Pretty Little Liars returns for new episodes on April 18.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Aria could be A.D.? Let us know!