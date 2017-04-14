LeBron James: The Shocking Reason Why He Wants Tristan Thompson To Shine In Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are out to defend their 2016 NBA Championship as the playoffs get underway. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned the shocking reason why he wants teammate Tristan Thompson to shine, and it’s not just to get another ring.

It’s go time for the Cleveland Cavaliers as they start their playoff run Apr. 15 in hopes of a back to back NBA title. While captain LeBron James, 32, is hoping all of his teammates go into beast mode, he really wants Tristan Thompson, 25, to play the best ball of is life. “LeBron wants to win the NBA Championship once again, that is no secret. But he also wants his teammates to look great in the process. He actually would love nothing more than to have Tristan be amazing these playoffs because he would like to see Tristan be some major trade bait for Cleveland to get Carmelo Anthony in the off season,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Carmelo has a no trade clause and would only go to a few teams and Cleveland is one of them because he is such good friends with LeBron. And if someone like Tristan does great in the playoffs he can be traded easier and Cleveland could still keep their core guys of Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving and have a super team for years to come,” our insider adds. Brutal for Tristan….but genius for the Cavs!

Melo was supremely dissed by New York Knicks team president Phil Jackson on Apr. 14, after the team finished its fourth losing season in a row, going 31-51. “We’ve not been able to win with [Anthony] on the court at this time,” the former Lakers head coach said. “I think the direction with our team is that he’s a player that would be better off somewhere else and using his talent somewhere where he can win or chase that championship.” OUCH!!!

The 32-year-old had a right to exercise his trade option last Feb. and the team was reportedly interested in sending him to Cleveland in exchange for K-Love, but the Cavs weren’t ready to part with the 28-year-old power forward. Now that Carmelo is basically being asked to leave the team, they need someone who can come in and be ready to ball, and young Tristan could do just that. We’re sure girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, 32, wouldn’t mind hanging out in New York over Cleveland!

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Cavaliers will win another NBA title in 2017.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.