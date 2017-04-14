Easter: Where You Can Make A Brunch Or Dinner Reservation At The Last Minute

Easter is Sunday, April 16, and don’t freak out if you haven’t locked down a restaurant for brunch or dinner yet. Here are the best options that the whole fam will love!

Here are HollywoodLife.com‘s last-minute picks for Easter Sunday, April 16:

Avra Estiatorio, NYC’s Mediterranean staple, will be offering a traditional Easter menu topped off with live music with Olympia, Panis & Aliki from noon to 5PM on Sunday. For $150 per person, diners can indulge in classics such as Magiritsa, Kokoretsi, Lavraki, Tsipoura while also experiencing the loved-by-all tradition of roasting lamb on a spit, which will be held in the Avra courtyard.

Beaubourg, the upscale French restaurant located in the Le District food hall at 225 Liberty Street, is offering a special Sunday brunch menu, which you can see in the attached gallery. Their hours are from 11:00am to 4:00pm.

Bedford & Co is open early for Easter Diner (at 4:30pm), with a special menu to impress the whole family! Easter menu items include Gnudi ($22) with nettles, spring mushrooms and parmesan; Lamb Leg ($29) with spring peas, mint, salsa verde, and labneh; and Berkshire Pork Chop ($35) with rhubarb, spring onion, and mustard seeds. For reservations, call 212-634-4040

Buca di Beppo opens at 11:00AM and will be offering an authentic Italian menu with a casual and fun atmosphere, perfect for family dining or takeout.

Bungalow Bar​ (377 Beach 92nd Street, Rockaway)​ will be open on Easter.

The Conrad New York is going above and beyond this Easter by offering the ultimate Easter brunch experience including a mouthwatering buffet, activities for the whole family to enjoy, an Easter egg hunt and visit from the Easter Bunny. Brunch runs from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. and the Easter egg hunt begins at 1 P.M ($85 per adult; $45 per child).

Mario Batali’s restaurant La Sirena is offering several stellar brunch options. Guests can enjoy a large format Lamb Tasting at the Tapas Bar, or opt for a four-course Easter tasting menu in the Main Dining Room from 11:30am-3:00pm. For reservations, call (212) 977-6096.

Red Lobster: Find a location near you here.

Guests flocking to Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews this spring can experience a fresh, Lent-friendly menu lineup featuring the Citrus Harissa Salmon burger, Sear-ious Salmon entrée and new Spicy Sriracha Shrimp appetizer for a limited time.

Ruby Tuesday: Find a location near you here.

Treat Mom to the Southampton Inn’s Mother’s Day package. The Inn is offering discounted tickets to The Rising Stars Concert on May 13th, 2017, followed by a wine and cheese reception with the musicians at the Southampton Cultural Center. On Mother’s Day, head to Claude’s at The Southampton Inn for your complimentary “mom-mosa” when you order from the delicious Mother’s Day breakfast menu.

Tavern62 by David Burke: Opened in October by celebrity Chef David Burke, Tavern62 is bringing the best of upscale tavern fare to Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Chef Burke has curated a 3 course prix-fixe menu for Easter that offers something for everyone. Menu highlights include an Asparagus, Watermelon and Burrata appetizer, Spring Pea Soup, a Stuffed Line of Colorado Lamb, served with mushroom barley and artichoke strudel, and a Crispy Easter Ham Shank served with buttermilk pancakes and a firecracker apple sauce. The full list of prix-fixe menu items, priced at $52 per person, is available here.

The Cheesecake Factory: Find a location near you here.

The Refinery Rooftop ​(63 West 38th Street) will be open on Easter.

The Wayfarer will be open on Easter. Check out their menu in the gallery!

HollywoodLifers, are you eating out on Easter?

