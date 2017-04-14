Lady Gaga Wants To Give Coachella Fans ‘A Taste Of Beyonce’ At Show: Plans Revealed

REX/Shutterstock

Have no fear, Beyhivers! For those who are still bummed Beyonce had to cancel her Coachella performance, her replacement, Lady Gaga, has a few tricks up her sleeve just for you — ‘Telephone’ anyone? Get excited, because we EXCLUSIVELY learned what Gaga has in store, & you’ll love it!

While fans were totally psyched about the opportunity to see Beyonce, 35, perform live at Coachella on Apr. 15 and 22, her replacement, Lady Gaga, 31, is determined to give Bey’s biggest fans one heck of show — and she’s even preparing to make the Queen herself proud! Is anyone else super pumped?

“Lady Gaga is ready for Coachella and is figuring out some surprises to do for her shows,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “People who are still disappointed that Beyonce will not be there still might get a taste of Beyonce during Gaga‘s performances.” SO exciting! But what exactly is the 2017-Super-Bowl performer planning on? Apparently something pretty epic!

“Along with singing ‘Telephone,’ Gaga is trying to figure out what classic Beyonce songs she could do for a medley during her show. It is going to be an impressive show all around as Gaga wants to make it different from her regular tour set. She wants to make the surprises memorable and worth it.” A Beyonce medley? We are SO here for it! And for those hoping Gaga would perform “Telephone” during her Super Bowl halftime show, it looks like now is your chance to hear her sing it live!

Beyonce fans were devastated when a very pregnant Bey had to cancel her Coachella performances on doctor’s orders, but — especially after hearing Gaga’s plans — we just know Lady Gaga’s performance will be one to remember. However, while we’re thrilled to hear Gaga’s set, the singer was reportedly FIFTH in line after Bey!

Apparently Coachella felt that four other acts would be a better fit, including Adele, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, and the rock band Nine Inch Nails — Ouch! Well, it looks like Lady Gaga is about to prove Coachella very wrong. And we can’t wait to watch her do it!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you exited for Lady Gaga’s Coachella performance? What else do you think she has up her sleeve?

