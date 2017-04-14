Kylie Jenner ‘Terrified’ She’ll Run Into Tyga At Coachella: It Will Be Super ‘Uncomfortable’

FameFlyNet/ Courtesy of Instagram

That’s one way to ruin a fun weekend! Kylie Jenner was thrilled about going to Coachella, until she learned her ex Tyga’s attending too! A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘terrified’ a run-in would be awkward, and ruin her chances with Travis Scott.



Coachella is always a blast, but it’s even more fun when your newest crush is one of the amazing performers! “Kylie [Jenner] is super excited to see Travis Scott at Coachella this weekend, but she became nervous and terrified when she found out Tyga was going too,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Oh no! Nothing dampens the flames of a new romance quite as fast as an ex showing up to the party. Boo!

“Both Tyga and Kylie will be at the big festival and each went with their own set of friends,” the insider explained. “Kylie is going to do everything she can to avoid her ex at Coachella this weekend, particularly tonight when Travis hits the main stage.”

“Kylie and Tyga’s breakup is still fresh and many of the feelings are still raw,” continued the source. “Bumping into Tyga would still be uncomfortable and awkward for Kylie especially if she is sitting on the lap of another rapper at a party.” Yowza! We’re sure THAT would be weird.

Luckily, Kylie has a plan to avoid any kind of run-in. “So she told her squad to be on the look out for her ex,” said the insider. “She is trying to move on from Tyga and wants to feel free to hook up with Travis, or whomever she wants this weekend. She can’t believe Tyga is going to be around to possibly ruin her good time.” Good luck, Kylizzle!

