Kylie Jenner: Why She Rules As HollywoodLife’s Star Of The Week

Step aside, Kardashian sisters — this week was ALL about Kylie Jenner. From her newly-announced spinoff show to her fabulous life as a single woman, here’s why HollywoodLife.com chose Kylie as our Star of the Week!

Kylie Jenner, 19, is most definitely coming into her own, and her recent success earns her our title of Star of the Week for April 14. Here’s five reasons the reality star is on our radar right now:

1. She just landed her own reality show

Like many of her family members, Kylie Jenner, 19, will have her very own series on E!, and it’s coming soon. “Life of Kylie” was announced on April 10, and will follow Kylie in her professional and personal endeavors. Eight episodes will air this summer, although an exact premiere date has not been confirmed.

2. Living the single life

Last month, Kylie once again broke up with Tyga, 27, and although she remained a bit low key in the aftermath of the split, she’s finally getting out there and living that single lifestyle. On April 11, she supported her friend, Stassie, at the launch of her clothing line, and posted several videos to Snapchat of herself having a great time.

3. Possibly finding a new man!?

At the aforementioned party, Kylie also reportedly got cozy with a new guy, Travis Scott. It was reported that she was “sitting on his lap” and acting flirty with him at the bash, and an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she’s willing to give a chance to any guy who wants to date her!

4. Continuing to kill it with her cosmetics line

Kylie Cosmetics is more popular than ever these days! In fact, they’re doing so well, Kylie’s even offering a deal this weekend where customers can get a free lip gloss, metal or liner for every $25 they spend. Hurry up and check it out!

5. Heading to Coachella for a big weekend

Kylie has truly become one of the celeb Queens of Coachella, and it will be no different this year. She’s heading to the festival to host a party for Bumble with Kendall Jenner, 21, on April 15, and will likely be by her sister’s side when the 21-year-old hosts an event at 1OAK. We can’t wait to see the photos!

